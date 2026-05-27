Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the ninth time in the 2026 season on Wednesday night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles scored 16 runs against Kyle Freeland and the Rockies’ staff on Tuesday, and now they’ll face right-handed Tomoyuki Sugano, who has some questionable advanced numbers so far in the 2026 season despite a 3.86 ERA.

Ohtani (0.73 ERA) has been one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB, and he’ll look to keep that going against a Colorado team that is in last place in the NL West after losing four games in a row.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional battle on May 27.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+147)

Dodgers -1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Rockies: +324

Dodgers: -424

Total

8 (Over -117/Under -103)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.86 ERA)

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (4-2, 0.73 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Sportsnet Los Angeles

Rockies record: 20-36

Dodgers record: 35-20

Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-159)

This season, Ohtani has made eight starts, allowing more than one earned run in just one of them.

He has a 0.73 ERA and that’s supported by his expected ERA (2.40), which ranks in the 95th percentile amongst all pitchers in the 2026 season. Ohtani has allowed just 28 hits, four earned runs and 13 walks in 49.0 innings of work. His ERA has yet to eclipse 1.00 this season.

The Rockies are dead last in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), so I wouldn’t be shocked if they struggle against Ohtani on Wednesday. This month, the Dodgers star has thrown 19 innings, allowing just two runs and 11 hits.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I don’t love laying the -178 juice for the Dodgers on the run line, but it’s a better price than taking Ohtani to earn the win (-197) in this matchup.

Colorado has won six of Sugano’s 10 outings, but it has been thoroughly outplayed in this series, allowing 20 runs in two games.

The Rockies’ offense is dead last in the league in wRC+, and Ohtani hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a single start, ranking well ahead of Sugano in several advanced metrics.

Even though Sugano’s ERA isn’t horrible, he ranks in the first percentile in both expected ERA and expected batting average against.

The Rockies righty is due for some regression, and I can’t bet on him to upset one of the best teams in MLB on Wednesday.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-178 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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