Is Rome Odunze Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears second-year receiver Rome Odunze has not played since Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a stress reaction in his foot.
Now, it appears he's set to make his return in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. Odunze is off the Bears' final injury report for Saturday night's matchup.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze has been limited to just 12 games this season, catching 44 of his 90 targets for 661 yards and six scores. After finding the end zone in each of his first four games this season, Odunze has scored just once since.
Odunze -- if he is truly fully healthy -- should return to a pretty sizable role in the Bears' offense on Saturday night. Chicago is a home underdog in this matchup despite the fact that it is 1-1 against Green Bay this season and has home field in this wild card matchup.
Here's a look at how to bet on Odunze in the prop market on Saturday.
Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Packers
Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+225)
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and he’s targeting Odunze in his return to the lineup:
Rome Odunze is officially set to return from injury for this Wild Card Round matchup against the Packers. A stress fracture in his foot kept Odunze out of the final five games of the season, including both games against Green Bay.
Despite playing in just 12 games, Odunze still led the Packers with 90 targets on the season. That included 11 red-zone targets, just behind Olamider Zaccheaus and D.J. Moore.
The injury explains why these odds are so high, but Odunze is always a threat to score from anywhere on the field, and this is too good a price to pass up on Saturday night.
