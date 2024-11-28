Is Romeo Doubs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs suffered a concussion in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers.
This week, against the Miami Dolphins, Doubs has been ruled out by the Packers due to the head injury.
Doubs has been an important part of the Green Bay offense this season, catching 34 passes for 483 yards and three scores in 10 games. He had three catches for 54 yards on six targets in Week 12 against San Francisco before exiting.
Now, the Packers will likely turn to Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed as their top receivers in Week 13 – as well as tight end Tucker Kraft.
Here’s a prop that I’m eyeing for one of these pass catchers with Doubs out.
Best Green Bay Packers Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+155)
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft found the end zone in Week 12, and he nearly found it twice, getting tackled inside the five-yard line on another catch.
On the season, Kraft has six touchdown catches, and he’s found the end zone in five of the last eight weeks.
Jordan Love has looked his way a lot, and with Doubs out this week, Kraft could have an expanded role.
