Is Romeo Doubs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Eagles)
Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs missed the team’s Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears with an illness, but he’s off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday in the NFL Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Doubs could be in line for a bigger role in this matchup, as the Packers have lost receiver Christian Watson for the remainder of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL.
This season, Doubs appeared in 13 regular season games for the Packers, catching 46 of his 72 targets for 601 yards and four scores. Doubs had two games where he found the end zone, catching two scores in both of those contests.
In Week 1 against the Eagles, Doubs was heavily involved in the Packers offense, catching four of his seven targets for 50 yards while playing 87 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps.
Could he be in line for a big game in the wild card round?
Here’s a look at my favorite prop for the Packers wideout on Sunday.
Best Romeo Doubs Prop Bet for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Playoffs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Romeo Doubs OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140)
This is a really tough matchup for the Green Bay passing game, as the Eagles finished the regular season at No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense.
However, Doubs saw a massive uptick in his usage in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings when Watson was out.
The former fourth-round pick caught seven of his 11 targets in that game, the fifth time this season he’s caught four or more passes in a game.
With Green Bay set as an underdog on Sunday, it may need to lean on the passing game a little more to keep things tight with Philly. Since Watson is out, I think Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks all will see an uptick in usage in this offense.
