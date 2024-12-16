Is Roschon Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Vikings)
The Chicago Bears will be without running back Roschon Johnson on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings after he was ruled out due to a concussion.
Johnson has been the backup running back to D’Andre Swift this season, and he’s found the end zone six times on the ground as the goal-line option in the backfield.
Overall, Johnson has 48 carries for 139 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and six scores, catching 11 of his 15 targets for 88 yards as well.
With Johnson out, Swift should be in line for a big workload on Monday night against Minnesota. Swift is listed as questionable, but he said that he is good to go despite dealing with a groin injury.
Here’s how I’d bet on Swift on Monday night.
Best D’Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Anytime TD: +135
Earlier this season, Swift had 13 carries for 30 yards against the Vikings, catching three of his four targets for 35 yards.
I have to look to the passing game to bet on Swift against a Minnesota team that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry (and only seven rushing scores) in the 2024 season.
Swift has cleared 12.5 receiving yards in nine of his 13 games, catching at least two passes in nine games.
12.5 receiving yards is extremely reasonable for the Bears running back, and he’s averaging 9.2 yards per reception on the season. So, two catches should get him past this total. With the Bears likely falling behind in this one, Swift should be involved as a pass catcher tonight.
