Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back Angels in Thursday's Finale)
Thursdays are always a quiet day for Major League Baseball, but today's slate of games is extra small compared to what we usually see. There are only five games set to take place across the Majors as teams take a step back after the trade deadline and prepare for this weekend's action.
With that being said, I'm still going to give you my pick for all five games, just like we always do on Rounding the Bases.
Let's dive into it.
Royals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals -152
I have no interest in betting against the Royals in this spot. Not only are they sixth in the Majors in OPS (.761) in July, but Seth Lugo is on the mound with his sparkling 12-5 record with a 2.66 ERA.
We should jump on the opportunity to bet on the Royals at this price point against the lowly Tigers.
Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -106
If there's one team I'd predict to suffer some regression in the final stretch of the season, it's the Cleveland Guardians. Their offense has been atrocious lately, ranking 28th in the Majors in OPS (.645) dating back to July 1. They're also batting just .225 over that time frame.
Meanwhile, the Orioles have loaded up their roster in preparation for a playoff run and I expect them to make quick work of Cleveland tonight.
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Marlins +172
The Atlanta Braves are dealing with some real issues of late. Dating back to the start of July, they rank 23rd in the Majors in OPS at .713. That's well below the Marlins, who come in at 14th (.738) in that time frame.
Not only has their offense been better of late, but Max Meyer (3.00 ERA) will get the start against Charlie Morton (4.16 ERA).
This is a great spot to bet on a significant underdog.
Cardinals and Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -106
Shota Imanaga isn't the pitcher he was at the start of the season, allowing three or more earned runs in four of his last six starts.
Sonny Gray gets the start for the Cardinals today and he's had some solid success against the Cubs this season, sporting a 2.25 ERA across 12.0 innings pitched against them.
Finally, the Cardinals have had the better offense in July, outranking the Cubs in OPS .751 compared to .718. I'll back the Cardinals as slight road underdogs.
Rockies vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels -118
There's not much to separate between these two offenses, so I'm going to back the Angels almost solely based on the starting pitcher matchup. The Rockies just can't seem to win when Ryan Feltner takes the mound, he has a 1-10 record to go along with a 4.99 ERA.
Carson Fulmer has also struggled in the wins department, sporting a 0-2 record, but his 3.77 ERA gives me more confidence today when he takes on Feltner.
