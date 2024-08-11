Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on the Twins at Home vs. Guardians)
Sunday's are meant for sitting on the couch and betting on sports so that's exactly what we're going to do today. If you don't have the time or the energy to research some picks for today's action, let me help you out.
Here on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick to win every single game on today's slate.
Let's dive into it.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Angels vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals -154
All you need to know about this game is Jack Kochanowicz is starting for the Angels in this game and he's allowed 14 hits and 11 earned runs in his first 7.0 innings pitched in his Major League career. I'll stay far away from the Angels until he proves he can pitch at this level.
Astros vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +118
This is a game between two offenses trending in opposite directions. Since July 1, the Red Sox rank second in the Majors in OPS at .841 while the Astros rank 22nd at .714. I'll back the better offense as home underdogs in this pivotal AL showdown.
Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers +124
The Yankees haven't hit lefties well lately, sporting an OPS of just .705 against lefties dating back to July 1. That could be an issue for them as they face Andrew Heaney, a left-handed starter for the Rangers.
Athletics vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +132
The Blue Jays can't be trusted against any team in the Majors right now, including the Athletics who are surprisingly fourth in the Majors in OPS (.779) dating back to July 1. The Jays will find a way to lose this game.
Padres vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -200
There's no need to overthink this one. The Marlins could be sneaky underdog bets at times, but not with Max Meyer (5.10 ERA) in a pitching matchup against Dylan Cease (3.40 ERA).
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -110
I'm surprised we're able to bet on the Orioles at this price tag considering the Rays have been a bottom 10 offense over the past month and Jeffrey Springs (6.23 ERA) is still trying to find his form since returning to the rotation. Baltimore is a no-brainer bet here.
Reds vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -104
The time to bet on the Milwaukee Brewers is when they face a left-handed starter. They've had much better success against lefties this season including ranking third in OPS (.848) against them dating back to July 1. They take on a lefty in Nick Lodolo (3.93 ERA) of the Reds today.
Guardians vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -110
The Guardians continue to find ways to win games despite having one of the worst offenses in the Majors. They're 28th in OPS dating back to July 1 and I continue to expect regression from them sooner rather than later. I'll back the Twins in this spot.
Braves vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -174
Spencer Schwellenback (4.04 ERA) has come into his own as a starting pitcher in the Braves rotation. I'll continue to trust him at Coors Field against the Rockies tonight.
Tigers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers +152
I won't argue about the Giants being favored in this spot, but I don't agree with their -180 price tag. The Tigers have a better chance of winning this game than the odds indicate. This is an interleague matchup between two bad offenses and two subpar starting pitchers. Anything can happen.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +108
The Diamondbacks lead the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1 with an impressive mark of .871. If you're going to give me plus-money odds on a home team that's been the best offense in baseball over the past month and a half, I'm going to take that bet every single time.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates +225
Believe it or not, the Dodgers offense has been average of late, ranking 14th in OPS (.737) dating back to July 1. I'll take a shot on the Pirates as massive underdogs with Bailey Falter (3.87 ERA) on the mound for Pittsburgh.
Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets +110
I don't care how good their pitching is, I simply can't bet on a team that has been batting just .213 over the past month. I'll take the Mets as underdogs against an overperforming Mariners team that's due for some regression.
