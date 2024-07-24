Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Giants Worth a Bet in Robbie Ray's Season Debut?)
The San Francisco Giants traded for Robbie Ray last season with the understanding the 2022 Cy Young winner would miss much of the season, but now can the team re-ignite a postseason run with its left-hander back?
Ray had a promising rehab start but now must face the vaunted Dodgers in his Giants debut. How should we handicap this matchup with LA starter Tyler Glasnow having questions of his own?
Here's how we are betting Giants vs. Dodgers as well as EVERY game on the Major League Baseball card on July 24th.
Reds vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (+110)
In the first of two games on Wednesday, I’m siding with the Reds to get it started with a win.
Atlanta has dealt with injuries all season, and the team is running out of quality bats to challenge a below-average starter like Frankie Montas.
Montas has pitched to expectation this season, a 4.85 ERA supported by a 4.76 xERA, and will face off against Braves prospect Allan Winanas, who is an innings-eating arm making his second start.
Without a strong punch-out pitch, Winanas struck out one batter in five innings in his first start, there will be too much traffic on the basepaths.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates (-115)
The Cardinals can’t be trusted against left-handed pitching, posting the second-lowest OPS against southpaws in the big leagues.
I’ll take Pittsburgh in a coin-flip matchup with Wild Card implications with lefty Martin Perez on the mound.
Phillies vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies (-140)
Aaron Nola should keep up his fine form this season, his 3.54 ERA is supported by elite control and an ability to pitch to soft contact, against the Twins on Wednesday afternoon.
Minnesota’s offense has been quiet against the Phillies, and the team’s starter, left-hander Steven Okert who will serve as an opener of sorts, may be in trouble early. Okert allows limited hard contact but not a ton of swings and misses, an issue against an elite Phillies lineup that is top-five in OPS against southpaws.
While Minnesota’s bullpen is in the top 10 in ERA, too many arms give me caution against a reliable starter like Nola.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs (-145)
Justin Steele had a slow start to the season but has rediscovered the 2023 form that had him in the Cy Young conversation.
Steele will face a Brewers team that has struggled to get a hold on left-handed pitching this season, league average in ERA, and will counter with soft tossing Joe Ross, who has seen his strikeout ability diminish (18.9% on the year).
Trust Chicago at Wrigley Field.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox (-155)
Boston stopped the bleeding on Tuesday with a 6-0 win against the Rockies, and I like the team to keep it rolling on Wednesday.
Nick Pivetta has been a high-end pitcher this season, punching out nearly 30% of batters, and I believe the Boston bullpen can back him up reliably against a Rockies team that is bottom five in ERA as a pitching staff.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros (-155)
Houston has ceded ground in the AL West with two straight losses to the Athletics to start the week, but Hunter Brown can stop the bleeding on Wednesday as he continues his fine form.
Since May 1st, Brown has an 8-2 record with a 2.55 ERA while punching out more than six batters per start.
Houston has its best arm on the mound and I fancy the team’s chances of getting back on track.
Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angles (+145)
I can’t trust this Mariners lineup to cash as big favorites with the state of the lineup.
Seattle is hitting .204 in July and despite having an arm like Luis Castillo on the mound, he has been tagged by some hard contact of late, which can see him chased a bit earlier than expected in this game, putting pressure on a taxed Seattle bullpen.
Reds vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -180
While the Braves’ injuries continue to mount, the team will have Cy Young favorite Chris Sale on the mound to keep the team firmly in the NL Wild Card race.
The Reds' offense ranks 22nd in batting average this season against left-handed pitching and has struck out at the third-highest clip, making for an advantageous matchup for Sale, who is striking out more than 32% of batters this season, 94th percentile.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers (+125)
After a tight loss on Tuesday, I’m backing the Tigers to take one from the division-leading Guardians on Wednesday behind the dominance of right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty will be the subject of trade rumors ahead of next week’s deadline, and rightfully so. The veteran arm has been a star all season, posting a 2.95 xERA behind a 32% strikeout rate, ranking in the 94th percentile.
Give me Detroit as underdogs.
Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles (-135)
There may be questions around Chayce McDermott, the Orioles starter set to make his first big league start, but at this price, I’m eager to back the AL East-leading O’s against the NL East’s last-place team Marlins.
Baltimore is top 10 in all major hitting statistics while Miami checks in the bottom five in nearly all of the same.
Pounce on this mismatch.
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals (-105)
San Diego has struggled to play to expectations at the plate for much of this season, but especially in July. The team ranks 25th in OPS this month and has struggled all year to hit lefty pitching, 21st in batting average against left-handers (.237).
Enter: Mitchell Parker of the Nationals.
Parker isn’t overpowering with his pitch arsenal but has elite control with a five percent walk rate, which will not let San Diego off the hook with its disciplined plate approach.
I’ll back the Nats as home underdogs.
Mets vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (+140)
In a similar handicap to Tuesday night, I’m fading the Yankees against left handed pitching.
New York, despite a gaudy record, is below the big league average in OPS against lefties, and the team may struggle to get runners in scoring position against Sean Manaea and an emerging Mets bullpen.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-115)
Blue Jays rookie Yariel Rodriguez may have a 3.78 ERA, but his underlying metrics indicate he’s in for a rough end of the season.
The right-hander has poor control, eighth percentile walk rate, and has been crushed by hard contact, 16th percentile. He has an xERA of 4.16 and is not getting many cases outside of the zone.
I believe Tampa Bay has the offense to punish Rodriguez early and put pressure on a below-average set of relievers.
White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers (-260)
Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers should make it four straight on Wednesday with a win over the lowly White Sox.
Eovaldi’s ability to get chases outside the zone with his split-finger pitch is going to have the White Sox lost at the dish.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (-115)
When it’s a near coin flip like the odds imply above, I’m inclined to side with Kansas City at home.
The Royals are 35-19 at home and 29-14 as favorites.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (+165)
Tyler Glasnow has had lingering injuries that got him on the retroactive injured list, and I’m curious how the Dodgers handle him moving forward.
Meanwhile, the Giants will get Robbie Ray back from forearm surgery at the end of last season, and the lefty looked the part in a recent rehab start. He struck out seven batters in five-and-a-third innings.
There’s enough question marks here to take a stab on the Giants at a big underdog number.
