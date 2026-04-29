Royals vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

The Kansas City Royals took the series opener against the Athletics to extend their winning streak to four games. They got a home sweep over the Angels and kept that going on the road last night.

That was just the third road win of the season for Kansas City, who is now 3-10 away from home.

The A’s have been up and down recently, but they are still 15-14 overall as their highs have been a tad higher than their lows.

Two veterans are set to face off with Michael Wacha getting the ball for Kansas City and Luis Severino starting for the A’s.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. A's on Wednesday, April 29.

Royals vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals -1.5 (+146)

A's +1.5 (-177)

Moneyline

Royals +100

A's -120

Total

10.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Royals vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Royals: Michael Wacha (2-1, 2.51 ERA)

A's: Luis Severino (1-2, 5.17 ERA)

Michael Wacha is looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season. After allowing 3 ER on 13 hits in 27 IP across his first four starts, the Orioles tagged him for six runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings last time out. The veteran threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his last start against the A’s in September.

Luis Severino is hoping to replicate his success from his last start. He allowed one run on six hits in 6.2 innings against the Rangers to pick up his first win of the season. However, he allowed 9 ER on 11 hits in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts, which have been his only two home starts this season.

Royals vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, NBCSCA

Royals record: 12-17

A's record: 15-14

Royals vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Shea Langeliers OVER 1.5 Bases (-126)

Shea Langeliers hasn’t been able to string a long hitting streak together this season, but he has recorded a hit in 15 of his last 18 games, going 26 for 77 with three home runs and six doubles in that span.

The catcher has gone OVER 1.5 bases in three straight games, nine of his last 12, and 17 of 28 games this season. He’s also 2 for 3 against Wacha in his career.

Royals vs. A's Prediction and Pick

The A’s have been the better team than the Royals this season, as expected, and we’re getting a short -120 price here at home.

Despite Kansas City’s recent streak, the Royals are still a step or two below the A’s right now. The Athletics have bounced back well from losses recently, and the Royals are still a bad road team at 3-10.

I don’t necessarily trust either of these starters or pitching staffs, but I do have confidence in the A’s lineup.

Pick: A’s -120

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.