Royals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

Two top-line left-handed pitchers face off on Friday night, as the Kansas City Royals play their 2026 season opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Chris Sale (2.58 ERA last season) and the Braves are set as home favorites in this game as they look to rebound from a fourth-place finish in the AL East in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Royals will send Cole Ragans (4.67 ERA last season) to the mound after he missed a good chunk of the 2025 campaign with a left rotator cuff strain. Ragans was elite in the 2024 season, posting a 3.14 ERA while striking out 223 batters in 186.1 innings of work.

Kansas City finished the 2025 season two games over .500, but it missed the playoffs after making it there in the 2024 campaign. Which of these squads will start 2026 on the right foot?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Friday’s season opener.

Royals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-181)

Braves -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Royals: +119

Braves: -143

Total

7 (Over -120/Under +100)

Royals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Cole Ragans (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Atlanta: Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): Royals.TV/ Braves.TV

Royals record: 0-0

Braves record: 0-0

Royals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Braves/Royals Best Prop Bet

No Run First Inning (-165)

Both Sale and Ragans were solid in the first inning last season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see both teams go scoreless in the opening frame on Friday.

Ragans posted a 2.08 ERA in the first inning last season, allowing just three runs and one homer in the opening frame. Overall, Ragans had a 4.67 ERA in limited starts, so the first inning was actually one of his better frames in 2025.

As for Sale, he had a 2.70 ERA in the first inning, allowing just seven runs all season in the opening frame.

The NRFI hit in 70.37 percent of the Braves’ games and 67.90 percent of the Royals’ games in the 2025 season.

Royals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

Sale has really rebounded after some injury-riddled seasons in Boston, and he led the Braves to a 12-9 record in his 21 appearances last season even though the team finished well below .500.

Atlanta was 10 games under .500 in 2025 but only three games under .500 at home. So, can it get things started on the right foot against this Royals squad?

Ragans struggled in 2025 when he was able to pitch, and Kansas City’s offense remained a major issue, especially against left-handed arms. The Royals were 23rd in the league in OPS against lefties in 2025.

The Braves, on the other hand, were 13th.

Since we don’t have much data to go off of for 2026, I’m going to lean with Sale and the Braves at home. Sale allowed three or fewer runs in 18 of 21 outings last season, giving Atlanta a pretty solid floor in this game.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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