Royals vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Royals Undervalued)
The Kansas City Royals swept their doubleheader with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, putting them just one game out of first place in the AL Central with two games left in this series.
Kansas City has been one of the best surprises in MLB this season, and it has a real chance to take the AL Central crown with the Guardians stumbling over their last 10 games (3-7).
Oddsmakers are still giving Cleveland the edge at home in this game, but the pitching matchup for this game may favor the Royals.
So, how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for a crucial matchup in the AL Central race.
Royals vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-170)
- Guardians -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Royals: +124
- Guardians: -148
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Royals vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.47 ERA)
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA)
Royals vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City
- Royals record: 74-58
- Guardians record: 75-57
Royals vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: A contender for the AL MVP award (although Aaron Judge has it locked up), Witt Jr. comes into this game with a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, and he’s hitting an absurd .337 in the month of August with eight home runs. If Judge wasn’t having a historic season, Witt would undoubtedly be the MVP in the AL.
Cleveland Guardians
Gavin Williams: It’s been an up and down season for youngster Gavin Williams, but the Guardians need him to be great on Tuesday. Williams has allowed three or more earned runs in three of his four starts this month, posting a 5.13 ERA on the season. With the No. 1 bullpen in baseball behind him, don’t be shocked if Williams has a short leash on Tuesday night.
Royals vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Does Kansas City even things in the division tonight?
I think it’s certainly on the table with how well Michael Lorenzen has pitched since being traded to the Royals. The righty has made four starts in Kansas City, posting a 1.99 ERA (but a 4.23 FIP) while allowing just 17 hits and five runs across 22.2 innings of work.
He’s been better in Kansas City than Williams has been all season, and the Guardians are just 3-7 straight up when Williams is on the mound in 2024.
At some point, you’d expect Cleveland to win at home – it is 40-23 at Progressive Field this season – but I can’t get behind Williams against this red-hot Kansas City offense.
If Lorenzen puts together another outing with three or fewer earned runs, the Royals should pull off an upset tonight.
Pick: Royals Moneyline (+124)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.