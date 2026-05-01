Royals vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The Seattle Mariners return home from a successful road trip to face off against the Kansas City Royals starting on Friday night on Apple TV.

Seattle swept the Cardinals and then won two of three in Minnesota to get up to .500 on the season. Meanwhile, the Royals lost their last two games after winning four straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Mariners on Friday, May 1.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-181)

Mariners -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Royals +123

Mariners -149

Total

7.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Royals vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Royals: Cole Ragans (1-4, 5.00 ERA)

Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-2, 3.86 ERA)

Cole Ragans has been up and down this season for the Royals. In two of his last three starts he went six innings in each outing, allowing a total of one run on six hits. However, the Yankees tagged him for seven runs on four hits (three home runs) and eight walks in between those two strong starts.

Bryan Woo is coming off his worst start of the season. The Mariners battled back for a win after Woo allowed seven runs on nine hits (four home runs) in just three innings against the Cardinals.

Royals vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Royals record: 12-19

Mariners record: 16-16

Royals vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Randy Arozarena OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+125)

Randy Arozarena has been fairly consistent this season for the Mariners. He’s batting .289 with an .819 OPS, and he’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in most of his 32 games.

Arozarena has been much better this season vs. LHP (.346 average, .958 OPS) than vs. RHP (.273, .778), and he’s 2 for 4 against Ragans in his career.

I considered taking the outfielder to get a hit at -134, so that is a safer option if you prefer, but I think he can get OVER 1.5 HRR tonight at home.

Royals vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Royals are struggling this season, especially on the road. They’re a respectable 9-7 at home, but Kansas City has just three wins in 12 road games so far this year.

On the flip side, the Mariners are 10-7 at home and are looking to get over .500 with Woo on the mound.

Seattle is hot right now and returning home should only help the Mariners. I’ll take them as home favorites tonight against a reeling Royals squad.

Pick: Mariners -149

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.