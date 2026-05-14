Royals vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

The Chicago White Sox are looking to sweep away the Kansas City Royals and extend their winning streak to five games.

The Sox lost three straight prior to this current four-game winning streak. They’re now back up to .500 on the season and are 11-9 at home.

Meanwhile, the Royals have lost three straight and five of seven since a modest winning streak of their own. Kansas City is just 6-14 on the road this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. White Sox on Thursday, May 14.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals -1.5 (+119)

White Sox +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Royals -137

White Sox +114

Total

8.0 (Over -107/Under -112)

Royals vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Royals: Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.50 ERA)

White Sox: Anthony Kay (2-1, 4.89 ERA)

Kris Bubic has been solid on the mound for the Royals this season. He allowed one run in each of his two starts prior to his last one, when he allowed three runs on four hits with four walks in 5.2 innings against the Tigers. The southpaw already made one start against the White Sox this season, throwing seven shutout innings with just two hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. He also threw seven shutout innings against Chicago last May.

Anthony Kay is coming off five innings of three-hit ball with one unearned run allowed in a win over the Mariners. It was a much-needed outing for Kay, who allowed 15 runs (14 earned) in his previous three outings. Before that, though, he threw 5.2 shutout innings against the Royals on April 9.

Royals vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, CHSN

Royals record: 19-24

White Sox record: 21-21

Royals vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 Bases (-130)

Bobby Witt Jr. has homered in two straight games and four times total during his current six-game hitting streak. He’s gone 11 for 23 in that span, and is batting .340 (35 for 103) in 25 games since seeing his average drop to .254.

Witt is batting .324 vs. LHP this season, and is 1 for 2 with a double against Kay.

Witt has gone OVER 1.5 bases in six straight games and eight of nine to get over 50% on the season. He should stay hot tonight against the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to back the Royals on the road, especially as favorites, but if there’s ever a time to do it, it’s with Bubic on the mound tonight.

Bubic already put up one stellar start against the Sox, and the Royals have kept it close in both losses in this series so far.

I’m not sure if a team like the White Sox can complete the sweep against anybody, so give me the Royals on the road tonight.

Pick: Royals -137

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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