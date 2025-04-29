Is Russell Westbrook Playing in Game 5 ? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook injured his foot in Game 3 of the team's first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He was ruled out for Game 4 -- a matchup that Denver won -- and is now listed as questionable for Game 5 with left foot inflammation.
Westbrook's status is huge for an already thin Denver team that played several rotation players over 40 minutes to win Game 4. In Game 5, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Nuggets set as 1.5-point underdogs at home.
At this stage in his career, Westbrook is a little bit of a wild card off the bench for Denver, but he is a proven veteran that the franchise clearly trusts. Westbrook actually played over starter Michael Porter Jr. -- and made some big plays -- down the stretch of Denver's Game 1 overtime win.
An interesting stat to note -- per Statmuse -- is that Denver is 7-0 in the games that Westbrook has missed this season. Still, not having the former league MVP leaves Denver incredibly thin against a fairly deep Clippers squad.
Westbrook had 15 points in Game 1 and 14 points in Game 2 before playing less than nine minutes in Game 3 due to his foot injury.
This story will be updated with Westbrook's official status for Tuesday night's game against Los Angeles.
