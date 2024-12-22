Rutgers vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Rutgers and Kansas State will travel out west to play in Phoenix, Arizona to cap off the season for each club.
Both teams are run-first offenses that will look to slow down dynamic threats, but each team got to this point with different expectations as Kansas State fell short of lofty Big 12 expectations while Rutgers rounded into form at the end of the season to overachieve expectations.
Here’s how to bet on the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Rutgers vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +7 (-110)
- Kansas State: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +235
- Kansas State: -250
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 26
- Game Time: 5:30 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rutgers Record: 7-5
- Kansas State Record: 7-5
Rutgers vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Kyle Monangai: While injuries stopped what could’ve been a monster season, Monangai emerged as one of the best running backs in the Big Ten, averaging five yards per carry, totaling 1,269 yards and 13 touchdowns. As of this writing, it’s unknown if Monangai will suit up in the bowl game.
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: The dual-threat Johnson had ups and downs in his first full season as the starter. Overall, Johnson had more than 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns, but nine interceptions played a part in the Wildcats falling short of Big 12 Championship expectations.
Rutgers vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Kansas State fell short of lofty expectations this season, and I’m curious how much attendance the team has from the full strength of the roster for this bowl game. The same can be said for Rutgers, but I’m more inclined to take the points with the Scarlet Knights.
Kansas State’s defense has been prone to big plays all season, outside the top 80 in explosive rush and pass rate this season, which can keep the team from getting margin against Rutgers, who posted the 32nd pass rush according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson struggled under pressure all season, and a few turnovers wouldn’t shock me in this bowl game. The Kansas State quarterback has one big time throw to eight turnover worthy plays when under pressure this season, comprising nearly 28% of his dropbacks.
Lastly, the Wildcats are 4-8 against the spread this season and covered in just two of its last eight games. The team has constantly underperformed relative to oddsmakers expectations this season, and I believe that bleeds into this bowl game against an overachieving Rutgers team that was 4-1-1 ATS as an underdog.
PICK: Rutgers +7
