Rutgers vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
No. 1 Ohio State is still clearly the best team in college football. The Buckeyes are 31.5-point favorites ahead of their Saturday matchup with Rutgers and will improve to a perfect 11-0 with a win. The Scarlet Knights’ usually explosive offense might be in for a rude awakening.
Ohio State’s elite defense is giving up an FBS-low 7.5 points per game. Only two teams have scored multiple touchdowns against the Buckeyes this season. Then there’s Julian Sayin, who is having a Heisman Trophy-worthy season as the FBS’s most accurate passer. Rutgers’ outlook isn’t strong as a team that’s just 1-3 on the road this year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Rutgers vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +31.5 (-112)
- Ohio State: -31.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +3500
- Ohio State: -20000
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 22
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rutgers Record: 5-5
- Ohio State Record: 10-0
Rutgers vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Antwan Raymond: Ohio State stifles the run and pass like no other defense in the country, so it’ll likely be extremely difficult for Rutgers to get going no matter what. However, Raymond is fresh off amassing a monstrous 240 yards on 41 carries against Maryland. Athan Kaliakmanis threw for just 79 yards in his only game against a top-10 pass defense this season, so depending on the run might be a better play for the Scarlet Knights.
Ohio State
Julian Sayin: Sayin’s run of three games with more than 300 passing yards ended against UCLA. However, he’s completed more than 74 percent of his passes while throwing for 10 touchdowns with one interception over his previous four contests. The Heisman Trophy contender will now face one of the Big Ten’s worst secondaries and can continue to build his case to take home the hardware at the end of this season.
Rutgers vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Few teams have been nearly as successful as Ohio State against the spread. The Buckeyes are 8-1-1 against the spread overall and 6-0-1 against the spread at home.
Rutgers’ record against the spread matches its record straight up. The Scarlet Knights are .500 against the spread on the road as well, but we’ve seen what they look like against top-10 caliber teams.
Rutgers isn’t dominant enough on offense to score against the country’s most solid defense and struggles to prevent good offense from scoring as well. Ohio State has the tools to comfortably blow Rutgers away and cover for the ninth time this season.
PICK: Ohio State -31.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.