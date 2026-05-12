Sabres vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to keep it rolling in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

After a 4-2 loss in Buffalo in Game 1, the Canadiens came storming back with a 5-1 win in Game 2 and 6-2 victory in Game 3. Montreal has a chance to take a 3-1 series lead back to Buffalo for Game 5.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Sabres vs. Canadiens in Game 4 on Tuesday, May 12.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Sabres +1.5 (-225)

Canadiens -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline

Sabres +114

Canadiens -135

Total

6.5 (Over +105/Under -125)

Sabres vs. Canadiens Starting Goalies

Sabres: Alex Lyon (4-3, 2.18 GAA, .921 SV%)

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (6-4, 2.13 GAA, .918 SV%)

After allowing five goals in as many starts against the Bruins in the first round, Alex Lyon has now allowed 11 goals in three games against the Canadiens, including five last game.

Jakub Dobes settled in with 54 saves on 57 shots in the last two games after allowing 4 goals on 16 shots in Game 1.

Sabres vs. Canadiens How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bell Centre

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Sabres record: 5-4

Canadiens record: 6-4

Sabres vs. Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bets

Sabres Best NHL Prop Bet

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-154)

I’m running this pick back again in this series.

Rasmus Dahlin now has OVER 2.5 shots on goal in six straight games, including OVER 3.5 SOG in three of his last four, and OVER 4.5 in two of those contests.

The Sabres are going to need to put pucks on net from anywhere, and Dahlin does a great job of that from the blue line. I would ladder this up to 4+ and 5+ SOG for Dahlin tonight in Montreal.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Prediction and Pick

The Sabres’ magic may be running out. Buffalo was able to outlast the Bruins in the first round, but the Canadiens are giving them a run for their money this time around.

Montreal has outscored Buffalo 11-3 in the last two games, and the Habs outshot the Sabres 36-28 in Game 3 at home.

I like the Canadiens as home favorites, and might even sprinkle the -1.5 (+185) given how the last few games have gone.

Pick: Canadiens -135

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