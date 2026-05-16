Sabres vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Montreal Canadiens return home with a chance to close out their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Buffalo won Game 1, but Montreal then dominated Games 2 and 3 with blowout wins. The Sabres battled back to take Game 4 in Montreal, but the Habs overcame an early deficit in Game 5 for a 6-3 win in Buffalo.

Can the Canadiens punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Sabres vs. Canadiens in Game 6 on Saturday, May 16.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Sabres +1.5 (-185)

Canadiens -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Sabres +136

Canadiens -162

Total

6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Sabres vs. Canadiens Starting Goalies

Sabres: Alex Lyon (4-3, 2.25 GAA, .917 SV%)

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (7-5, 2.28 GAA, .914 SV%)

The Sabres have now gone back and forth between Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon a few times. Lyon should get the nod in Game 6, though, after Luukkonen was pulled in Game 5.

The Canadiens haven’t gone away from Jakub Dobes this postseason. He’ll be in net with a chance to clinch the series.

Sabres vs. Canadiens How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bell Centre

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Sabres record: 6-5

Canadiens record: 7-5

Sabres vs. Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bets

Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bet

Ivan Demidov OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

Ivan Demidov opened the playoffs with an assist in Game 1 in Tampa Bay, but was then snakebitten the rest of the series. He’s found his offense again in this series, though, putting up five points in as many games against the Sabres.

Demidov scored his first goal of the playoffs and added an assist last game for a two-point effort. He’s now recorded a point in three straight games, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The Russian winger plays on the Canadiens second line and top power-play unit. He should keep it rolling tonight at home.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Prediction and Pick

It looked like the Sabres’ run was continuing when they scored three goals on their first handful of shots in Game 5, but that was all they could muster against Dobes and the Canadiens. Montreal kept the pedal to the metal in the 6-3 victory.

The Canadiens are now fairly big favorites at home. They were -134 in Game 3 and -146 in Game 4. I suppose after Game 5’s effort, a -162 price isn’t completely unwarranted.

I do think Montreal closes things out in front of a raucous crowd at the Bell Centre on Saturday night. I’ll sprinkle the -1.5 (+154) as well.

Pick: Canadiens -162

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