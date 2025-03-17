Saint Francis (PA) vs. Alabama State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Four
The 2025 NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four from Dayton, Ohio!
The first game of the tournament features a pair of No. 16 seeds between Alabama State and St. Francis with the winner getting the right to face Duke in the East Region first round.
How should we bet on the opening game? We have you covered below!
Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama State: +3.5 (-110)
- Saint Francis (PA): -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama State: +145
- Saint Francis (PA): -175
Total: 142.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 18th
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Alabama State: 19-15
- Saint Francis (PA) Record: 16-17
Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Players to Watch
Alabama State
CJ Hines: The senior guard had a stellar showing in the SWAC Tournament, scoring 15 or more in all three games to help Alabama State punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. He is the team’s primary perimeter threat, shooting 38% from three-point range this season.
Saint Francis
Juan Cranford: The freshman has been an instant contributor for the Red Flash, shooting 37% from distance this season while making multiple three-point shots in all three NEC Tournament wins.
Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Prediction and Pick
Alabama State’s ability to play in a more up-tempo battle may give Saint Francis plenty of concerns, who aren't used to the type of ball pressure defense that SWAC teams run.
The Hornets finished the season on a tear, winning seven of its last eight regular season games before winning three games in three days by five or less to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The team has fantastic ball handling led by its backcourt of senior CJ Hines and sophomore Amarr Knox that should generate plenty of high quality chances against a Saint Francis' defense that struggles to contain dribble penetration.
While Alabama State’s shooting leaves some to be desired, Saint Francis will struggle to handle the ball against the pressure the Hornets deploy, ranking inside the top 100 in turnover percentage.
In what will likely be an inefficient shooting matchup, I’m going to count on who dictates possession, and that's Alabama State.
PICK: Alabama State -3.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
