Saint Louis vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Saint Louis Billikens bounced back from their first A-10 loss this season by beating the VCU Rams on Friday night. They have another challenging test ahead of them tonight when they hit the road to take on the Dayton Flyers.

Dayton has strung together three straight games and is now in a tie for third place in the conference, four games back from the Billikens.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's intriguing A-10 showdown.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Saint Louis -4.5 (-102)

Dayton +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Saint Louis -205

Dayton +168

Total

OVER 155.5 (-115)

UNDER 155.5 (-105)

Saint Louis vs. Dayton How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: UD Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Saint Louis Record: 25-2 (13-1 in A-10)

Dayton Record: 18-9 (9-5 in A-10)

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Saint Louis is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Saint Louis' last 11 games

Dayton is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 10-5 in Dayton's last 15 games

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Key Player to Watch

Robbie Avila, C - Saint Louis Bilikens

Robbie Avila is having a phenomenal senior season. He's averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists, which are both the best marks on Saint Louis. Not only that, but he's shot 120 3-point shots and has made 41.7% of them. Having a center that can dominate down low while also being a threat from the perimeter is a dangerous weapon for a team to have.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick

44.9% of Saint Louis' shots come from 3-point range, which is the 65th highest rate in college basketball. That means for any team to have a chance to beat them, they need to be able to defend the perimeter. Unfortunately for Dayton, the Flyers have been terrible at doing that. They rank 315th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc. If they can't defend the 3 tonight, it could be a long night for Dayton.

Dayton also doesn't have the offense to hang with the Billikens, ranking just 154th in effective field goal percentage, while Saint Louis comes in at second in college basketball in that metric.

Let's lay the points on Saint Louis tonight.

Pick: Saint Louis -4.5 (-102)

