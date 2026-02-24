Saint Louis vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24
In this story:
The Saint Louis Billikens bounced back from their first A-10 loss this season by beating the VCU Rams on Friday night. They have another challenging test ahead of them tonight when they hit the road to take on the Dayton Flyers.
Dayton has strung together three straight games and is now in a tie for third place in the conference, four games back from the Billikens.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's intriguing A-10 showdown.
Saint Louis vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saint Louis -4.5 (-102)
- Dayton +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Saint Louis -205
- Dayton +168
Total
- OVER 155.5 (-115)
- UNDER 155.5 (-105)
Saint Louis vs. Dayton How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 24
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Saint Louis Record: 25-2 (13-1 in A-10)
- Dayton Record: 18-9 (9-5 in A-10)
Saint Louis vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Saint Louis is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in Saint Louis' last 11 games
- Dayton is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in Dayton's last 15 games
Saint Louis vs. Dayton Key Player to Watch
- Robbie Avila, C - Saint Louis Bilikens
Robbie Avila is having a phenomenal senior season. He's averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists, which are both the best marks on Saint Louis. Not only that, but he's shot 120 3-point shots and has made 41.7% of them. Having a center that can dominate down low while also being a threat from the perimeter is a dangerous weapon for a team to have.
Saint Louis vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick
44.9% of Saint Louis' shots come from 3-point range, which is the 65th highest rate in college basketball. That means for any team to have a chance to beat them, they need to be able to defend the perimeter. Unfortunately for Dayton, the Flyers have been terrible at doing that. They rank 315th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc. If they can't defend the 3 tonight, it could be a long night for Dayton.
Dayton also doesn't have the offense to hang with the Billikens, ranking just 154th in effective field goal percentage, while Saint Louis comes in at second in college basketball in that metric.
Let's lay the points on Saint Louis tonight.
Pick: Saint Louis -4.5 (-102)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets