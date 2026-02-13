Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 13

One of the best stories of the college basketball season has been the Saint Louis Billikens, who have been the kings of the mid-major conferences. At 23-1 with an undefeated 11-0 record in Atlantic-10 play, Saint Louis has earned the No. 18 ranking in the AP Poll.

They're the heavy favorite to add another win to their record on Friday night when they face the Loyola Chicago Rambles.

There's little doubt they can win this game, but can they cover the massive spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Saint Louis -18.5 (-108)

Loyola Chicago +18.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Saint Louis -4000

Loyola Chicago +1400

Total

OVER 154.5 (-110)

UNDER 154.5 (-110)

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 13

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Gentile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Saint Louis Record: 23-1 (11-0 in A-10)

Loyola Chicago Record: 6-19 (2-10 in A-10)

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

The UNDER is 6-2 in Saint Louis' last eight games

Loyola Chicago is 4-1 straight up and ATS in its last five games vs. Saint Louis

The UNDER is 8-2 in Saint Louis' last 10 games played on a Friday

Loyola Chicago is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 12-5 in Loyola-Chicago's last 17 games

Loyola Chicago is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Key Player to Watch

Robbie Avila, C - Saint Louis Bilikens

Robbie Avila has been bringing his best stuff in his senior season, leading Saint Louis in both points per game (12.8) and assists per game (4.3), while being a dominating force down low on defense. Despite his strong season, he hasn't had his best stuff in the Billikens' last few games, failing to shoot 36% or better from the floor. It's time for him to snap out of his slump.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick

I don't know what Loyola Chicago can do in this game to remain competitive with Saint Louis. If you aren't already aware, the Billikens are the best shooting team in the country, ranking first in effective field goal percentage at 61.1%. Not only that, but they're dominant defensively as well, ranking ninth in defensive efficiency. They are one of just three teams alongside Michigan and Iowa State that rank inside the top 10 in the country in both those metrics.

By comparison, Loyola Chicago ranks 258th and 333rd in those two respective metrics.

To make matters worse, Loyola Chicago relies on shots from the perimeter, and the Billikens have the fifth-best perimeter defense, keeping teams to shooting just 27.7% from beyond the arc.

I have Saint Louis winning this one in a blowout.

Pick: Saint Louis -18.5 (-108) via FanDuel

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!