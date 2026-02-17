Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Saint Louis Billikens have won 18 games in a row and are undefeated in A-10 play heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Rhode Island Rams.

Oddsmakers have set the Billikens – the No. 18 team in the country – as double-digit favorites on Tuesday night, and for good reason.

Saint Louis is the No. 23 team in KenPom, posting the No. 39 offense and the No. 21 defense in the country. On top of that, five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game and eight players are averaging at least 7.8 points per game.

While Rhode Island is over .500 this season, it has dropped back-to-back games and is just 5-7 straight up in A-10 action. The Rams are also just 4-7-1 against the spread at home, making it tough to trust them against the best team in the conference.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saint Louis -10.5 (-112)

Rhode Island +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Saint Louis: -675

Rhode Island: +490

Total

152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas M. Ryan Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Saint Louis record: 24-1

Rhode Island record: 14-11

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Key Players to Watch

Robbie Avila, Center, Saint Louis

Former Indiana State star Robbie Avila is in his second season with the Billikens, and he’s having a strong 2025-26 campaign. Avila is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from deep.

Avila’s scoring numbers are down from last season, but that’s a product of the Billikens winning by committee with so many guys averaging 10 or more points.

The senior center is coming off one of his worst games of the season, scoring just two points, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Billikens attempt to get him going early in this A-10 clash.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Prediction and Pick

URI is going to have a tough time keeping up in this game against a Saint Louis team that is a top-25 defense and a top–40 offense (per KenPom) in the 2025-26 season.

The Rams rank just 166th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and while their defense has been good (81st in adjusted defensive efficiency), it’s still nowhere near the level that Saint Louis is on.

The Billikens have toasted some of the worst teams in the A-10 this season, beating Loyola Chicago by 27 in their last game and winning eight games by double digits in conference play.

I think they’re going to dominate this matchup, against a Rhode Island team that ranks outside the top-150 in effective field goal percentage and opponent effective field goal percentage.

Saint Louis? Well, it ranks No. 1 in the country in both categories. Back the Billikens to extend their winning streak to 19 in a row on Tuesday.

Pick: Saint Louis -10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.