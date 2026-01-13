Saint Mary’s vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13
The Saint Mary's Gaels have already gotten off to another hot start in the West Coast Conference, sporting a 5-0 conference record. They already look like they'll be the top contender to challenge Gonzaga for the conference title.
On Tuesday night, they'll take on the San Francisco Dons, who look to have taken a step back this season at 12-7 and 4-2 in conference play.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's late-night showdown.
Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saint Mary's -6.5 (-102)
- San Francisco +6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Saint Mary's -275
- San Francisco +220
Total
- OVER 140.5 (-110)
- UNDER 140.5 (-110)
Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 13
- Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
- Venue: The Sobrato Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Saint Mary's Record: 16-2 (5-0 in WCC)
- San Francisco Record: 12-7 (4-2 in WCC)
Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. San Francisco
- Saint Mary's has won six straight road games
- San Francisco is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- San Francisco is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 home games
Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco Key Player to Watch
- Joshua Dent, G - Saint Mary's Gaels
Joshua Dent may not be Saint Mary's top scorer, but he's averaging 13.1 points per game, while leading the team in assists (5.0) and steals (1.4). While all of those numbers are impressive, he does have a bit of a turnover issue, coughing up the ball 2.4 times per game. To truly help this team contend against the likes of Gonzaga, he needs to figure out the turnover problem at some point this season.
Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick
Despite the difference in records, these two teams are more similar than you might think. The Gaels have some better shooting numbers, but the two teams rank 46th and 83rd in defensive efficiency.
Both teams also defend what the other does well. Saint Mary's has a strong perimeter defense, while San Francisco can defend the interior, turning this into what could be a close defensive battle.
It's worth Saint Mary's has a big turnover problem, ranking 183rd in turnover rate, coughing the ball up on 16.8% of their possessions. That's a turnover rate that's 1.1% higher than San Francisco.
With the Dons on their home court, I'll take them getting 6.5 points.
Pick: San Francisco +6.5 (-118) via BetMGM
