Saints 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Expect Another Average Season from New Orleans)
The New Orleans Saints haven't made the playoffs since 2020, going 9-8, 7-10, and 9-8 in the last three seasons.
Derek Carr and company looked like a good team on paper last year but failed to live up to expectations, eventually losing out on the divisional title, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South.
Should we expect anything different from them in 2024? According to oddsmakers, we should expect more of the same.
Let's take at their betting odds to make the NFL playoffs.
New Orleans Saints Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes +186
- No -235
Saints Expected to Miss the Playoffs for Fourth Straight Season
The Saints' odds of returning to the playoffs are set at +186, which translates to an implied probability of 34.97%. That doesn't bode well for fans of New Orleans who are hoping the Saints can break their playoff drought.
The Saints did little this offseason to improve on their roster from last year. The only notable player they acquired was edge-rusher, Chase Young, who signed a one-year $13 million deal with the team. Other than Young, the Saints will be returning largely the same roster they had last season.
The Saints used their No. 14 overall pick in the draft on Taliese Fuaga, an offensive tackle from Oregon State. They were also able to snag Kool-Aid McKinstry, the cornerback from Alabama with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round. Many people believed McKinstry was a first-round talent, so the Saints should feel happy with where they were able to get him.
If the Saints want to return to the playoffs, they need Derek Carr to step up in a big way. While his numbers look decent on the stat sheet, he didn't step up when the team needed him to in pivotal moments of games. He also over-utilized passes to Alvin Kamara, refusing to take risks down the field as often as he needed to.
One thing working in favor of the Saints in 2024 is that they have the fifth-easiest schedule this season based on their opponent's projected win totals.
There's no question the Saints have a chance to not only make the playoffs but potentially even win the division, but they have a long road ahead of them to do so.
