Saints Starting Quarterback Odds: Tyler Shough Favored to Win Job Entering Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is set to be the most compelling storyline of their 2025 training camp — and there’s not one A-list name involved.
Rookie Tyler Shough is set to compete with last year’s revolving door of Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in Kellen Moore’s first season as head coach.
This competition comes in the wake of veteran Derek Carr abruptly retiring due to injury, leaving the Saints with a difficult situation under center.
Here’s how things stand with training camp on the horizon.
New Orleans Saints Week 1 Starting QB Odds
- Tyler Shough: -245
- Spencer Rattler: +186
- Jake Haener: +4000
Rookie QB Favorited to Seize No. 1 Job Out of Camp
The 25-year-old Shough is the favorite to win the gig after officially signing his four-year, $10.8 million rookie deal this week, just months after New Orleans selected him 40th overall in the second round of April's draft. Shortly after that is when Carr called it a career.
Shough’s college journey was anything but linear, but it left him battle-tested. After stints at Oregon and Texas Tech, he settled at Louisville, where he posted a strong senior season: 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 record.
Across his entire college career, Shough racked up over 7,800 yards and 59 touchdowns in 42 appearances. But with a history of injuries and some lingering concerns about his pocket presence under pressure, Shough enters the NFL with more to prove than just beating out Rattler and Haener.
Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick, struggled mightily as a rookie last season. Rattler went winless in six starts, throwing just four touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 57% of his passes.
Then there’s Haener, who also faces an uphill battle after missing most offseason activities with an oblique injury. In his limited action last year, Haener completed just 18 of 39 passes across eight games.
So, between this trio, Moore has to work with a grand total of 0 wins — making this the youngest and most uncertain QB room in the NFL — and arguably in many years of the Saints history.
It’s a significant philosophical shift for the Saints, who for decades leaned on Drew Brees and segwayed to other veteran placeholders. Shough may not have the polish of a top-10 pick, but his arm talent, experience in multiple offensive systems and intangibles support his status as the favorite to win the job.
