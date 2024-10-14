Saints Super Bowl Odds Again Tank After Fourth Consecutive Loss
So much for the New Orleans Saints’ 2-0 start to the 2024 season.
After scoring the most points in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, the Saints are now 2-4 and tumbling down the odds board to win the Super Bowl.
New Orleans gave up 51 points in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoiling a solid debut for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in place of veteran Derek Carr (injured).
The NFC South has turned into a competitive division with the Atlanta Falcons and Bucs sitting at 4-2, and the Saints have dropped a game to both teams through the first six weeks.
Saints Super Bowl Odds Falling After Fourth Loss in a Row
After losing in Week 6, the Saints saw their Super Bowl odds plummet from +3500 to +9000, giving them an implied probability of just 1.10 percent to win it all this season.
New Orleans’ offense has taken a step back over the last few weeks, falling to 18th in the league in yards per play and ranking 26th in turnovers (nine) through six weeks.
To make matters worse, the Saints are now allowing the second most yards per play (6.1) in the NFL this season – only the Los Angeles Rams have allowed more.
Now the No. 13 seed in the NFC, New Orleans is a team to avoid in the futures market, especially with Carr hurt. It has a quick turnaround in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
