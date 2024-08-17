Saints vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Saints will look to make it two straight wins in preseason play on Sunday against the defending NFC Champions 49ers.
The 49ers aren’t starting many of its starters, but will be looking for clarity in the quarterback room with Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen jockeying for position in the race for backup quarterback.
Meanwhile, the Saints got fine play from the likes of Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler. Will it keep up in Week 2?
Here’s our full betting preview for Sunday’s matchup.
Saints vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints: +1.5 (-110)
- 49ers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: -105
- 49ers: -115
Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Saints vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 18th
- Game Time: 8: 00 PM EST
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints Record: 1-0
- 49ers Record: 0-1
Saints vs. 49ers Preseason Betting Trends
- Kyle Shanahan is 12-9-1 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach in preseason games for the 49ers.
- Dennis Allen is 8-11 straight up as a head coach in preseason games
Saints vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Jake Haener: Haener is the backup quarterback on the Saints depth chart, and looked the part in helping navigate the Saints win against the Cardinals in Week 1, completing 69% of his passes for 107 yards. Can he further solidify his place on the Saints depth chart with another strong showing against the 49ers?
San Francisco 49ers
Josh Dobbs: Dobbs was signed by the 49ers in the offseason after a promising season with the Vikings in 2023. He certainly provided some promise to the Niners QB room in last week’s preseason opener, completing 70% of his 20 passes for 146 yards.
Saints vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
Both teams scored in the mid-teen's, but I think we can see some more points on the board with solid quarterback play.
In a loss against the Titans, the 49ers averaged 5.2 yards per play, an above average mark that should've resulted in more points while the Saints were out-gained on a yards per play perspective in its win last week, posting 4.3 yards.
I believe the 49ers offense can move the ball just fine to score into the 20's while the Saints were abl to move the ball well enough to secure a win against the Cardinals, but struggled in the red zone, settling for two first quarter field goals inside of 35 yards. With another week of prep, I believe the Saints can turn those into touchdowns.
Over is my preferred bet in this near-coin flip preseason matchup.
PICK: OVER 38.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.