Saints vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can the Saints Cover?)

This year’s MVP frontrunner could put up some big numbers against one of the NFL’s worst teams in Week 4. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are set to host the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium on Sunday as massive 15.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buffalo has rattled off three straight double-digit wins to kick off 2025 while New Orleans is 0-3 at the bottom of the NFC South Standings. The Saints will have to make some major strides to stay in the hunt against one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between the Saints and Bills.
Saints vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints: +15.5 (-112)
- Bills: -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +850
- Bills: -1450
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Buffalo just barely missed improving to 3-0 against the spread in Week 3 while the Saints are 0-3 against the spread this season. New Orleans has shown some improvement on offense since Week 1, but the Bills lead all teams in total yards on offense and will be difficult to keep pace with.
Saints vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
It’s clear that the Bills are the far more superior team on paper here. No defense has been able to slow down Allen and company, but Buffalo’s defense is plenty vulnerable.
The Bills have struggled to stop opposing teams from converting on third down and their weakness against the run has a lot to do with that. They’ve given up a league-high 468 rushing yards through three weeks. That’s something New Orleans can use against the favorites.
Alvin Kamara can still help control the pace of this game with a decent performance on the ground and the Saints can stay within reach to cover if they’re able to use his versatility to sustain drives.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 31, Saints 17
