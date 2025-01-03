Saints vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South on Sunday if they can manage to beat the New Orleans Saints as two touchdown favorites.
With a game that's expected to be as lopsided as this one is, sometimes it's better to look at the player prop market for some valuable wagers, so that's exactly what we're going to do in this NFC South showdown.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Player Prop Bets
- Bucky Irving OVER 84.5 Rush Yards (-125) via DraftKings
- Baker Mayfield Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards (-113) via Caesars
- Sean Tucker Anytime Touchdown (+650) via Bet365
Bucky Irving OVER 84.5 Rush Yards (-125)
Bucky Irving to go OVER his rushing yards total of 84.5 is my No. 2 ranked player prop for Week 18:
The Saints have had a ton of issues stopping the run lately and they now allow the second most yards per carry at 4.9. That will set up Bucky Irving to have a huge game against them in a must-win spot for Tampa Bay.
Irving has ran for 100+ yards in three of his last five starts and he's now averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Tampa Bay has also turned to him has its featured runner of the ball as he's recorded 15+ carries in three straight games entering Week 18.
Baker Mayfield Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards (-113)
Baker Mayfield has been the most underrated quarterback in the NFL this season and there's no reason to think he won't sling it again in a must-win game against the Saints. Meanwhile, New Orleans enters the game allowing the fifth most passing plays in the NFL of 20+ yards (53) and the fourth most passing plays of 40+ yards (10).
Mayfield has completed a pass of 37+ yards in three of the Buccaneers' last four games and I'm willing to bet on him completing another bomb of a throw on Sunday.
Sean Tucker Anytime Touchdown (+650)
One of my favorite long shot bets to place is a wager on a backup running back to score in a blowout.
Even though the Bucs need to win this game to make the playoffs, a 14-point spread indicates they may have a big enough lead to rest their starters in the fourth quarter. If they do, there's a chance their third string running back, Sean Tucker, gets in the game and receivers a scoring opportunity.
He already has two touchdown on the season including scoring in the Bucs' previous game against the Saints where he went off for 136 yards on 14 carries.
