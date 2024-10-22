Saints vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The New Orleans Saints started their 2024 season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL through the first two weeks. Since then, they've lost five-straight games and suffered injuries to some of their best players. They went from looking like an NFC contender to the bottom of the standings.
In Week 8, they'll take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a loss themselves, losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are still in the mix for a wild card spot in the AFC at 3-3, but they need to bounce back with a win on Sunday.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down which side I'm backing.
Saints vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +7.5 (-110)
- Chargers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +280
- Chargers -350
Total
- OVER 40 (-110)
- UNDER 40 (-110)
Saints vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 4:05 pm EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Saints Record: 2-5
- Chargers Record: 3-3
Saints vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Saints' last eight games
- Saints are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Chargers
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Chargers' last eight games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC South opponents
Saints vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Paulson Adebo, CB - IR
- Derek Carr, QB - Questionable
- Pete Werner, LB - Questionable
- Cesar Ruiz, LB - Questionable
- Chris Olave, WR - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Quentin Johnston, WR - Questionable
- Hayden Hurst, TE - Questionable
- Derius Davis, WR - Questionable
- Joey Bosa, LB - Questionable
- DJ Chark Jr., WR - IR-R
Saints vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara: With the Saints offense being as banged up as it is, their only hope in getting any level of production is Alvin Kamara. He's had a solid season catching balls out of the back field, but he's only been averaging 3.9 yards per carry on the ground. He'll need to improve that mark if the Saints want to find some momentum with their offense.
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey: The Chargers need to start getting some consistent play at wideout and the rookie Ladd McConkey is their best hope. He leads the team in receiving yards with 265 but has failed to show a level of explosiveness that's needed at times at the NFL level. Let's see if he can improve on that as his rookie season continues.
Saints vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Chargers in this interconference showdown:
We saw what happened to the New Orleans Saints last Thursday night when they had to have their backup quarterback go up against an elite defense. It was an abysmal performance by New Orleans that ended in a Broncos rout. Well, we have the exact same situation in Week 8. The Saints are still not healthy and have to once again try to get some kind of offensive production against one of the better defenses in the NFL in Los Angeles.
Let's not forget the Saints defense ranks dead last in the league in opponent yards per play, allowing 6.1 yards per snap.
Pick: Chargers -7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
