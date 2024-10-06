Saints vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in prime time for the third time this season when they host the New Orleans Saints in the Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football.
The Chiefs have managed to play to a perfect 4-0 record this season, but they haven't looked as dominant as we're used to seeing in those wins. With that being said, wins are all that matters and they have a chance to remain undefeated if they can take down the Saints in this interconference game.
Meanwhile, the Saints got off to a 2-0 start to the year but have lost two heartbreaking games in a row to the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. They'll try to get back to their winning ways by handing the Chiefs their first loss of 2024.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score of this prime time matchup.
Saints vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +5.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +200
- Chiefs -250
Total
- OVER 43 (-110)
- UNDER 43 (-110)
The spread for the remained steady at 5.5 throughout the week. The total for the game has increased by half a point from 42.5 to 43.
Saints vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
I wrote in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" about why I think taking the points with the Saints is a no-brainer:
As good as the Chiefs are, it's hard to trust them to cover the spread. In fact, they're just 14-14-2 when set as the betting favorite in their last 30 regular season games. This season is no different considering they're 16h in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.1) and Patrick Mahomes ranks just 13th in EPA + CPOE. Now, add in the fact that Rashee Rice is likely out for the season and they're a team that's hanging on by a thread.
The Saints may have lost two straight games, but they've still been a better team by almost every single metric when compared to the Chiefs. Their offense ranks fifth in the league in EPA/Play through the first four weeks and I think they'll be able to do enough to keep this game within range.
The Chiefs' uncanny ability to snag victory from the jaws of defeat one way or another is keeping me from taking the Saints on the moneyline, but I'll absolutely bet on New Orleans to cover this 5.5-point spread.
The lack of healthy weapons for Patrick Mahomes makes me think if they do win this game, it'll be by way of their defense. The Saints would also be smart to run the football, keep the clocking moving, and keeping Mahomes off the field.
I'll take the Chiefs to win a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Saints 20, Chiefs 21
