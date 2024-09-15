Saints vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Alvin Kamara)
Both the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys turned in dominant performances in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, but one of them won’t leave Week 2 with a 2-0 record.
Dallas is favored by 6.5 points at home in this matchup, but we’re focusing on the prop market – specifically the anytime touchdown market – for Sunday.
New Orleans scored five offensive touchdowns in Week 1, and I’m gladly taking one of their most-used weapons to score at plus money in Week 2.
Plus, CeeDee Lamb could be due to find the end zone for Dallas in its home opener. Let’s break down the three best players to bet on to score in Week 2.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Saints vs. Cowboys
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+140)
- CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (-120)
- Taysom Hill Anytime TD (+330)
Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+140)
Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a massive Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, carrying the ball 15 times for 83 yards and making five catches for 27 yards on five targets.
It was a typical massive workload game for Kamara, who found the end zone in the process.
While Dallas’ defense locked up the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, it still gave up a rushing score to Jerome Ford (12 carries, 44 yards) in that matchup. Since the Cowboys had six sacks of Deshaun Watson in Week 1, I’d rather roll with the Saints running game to break through against Dallas in Week 2.
CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (-120)
Star receiver CeeDee Lamb is freshly paid, and he saw 10 targets in the blowout win against the Browns in Week 1.
Lamb ended up with just five catches for 61 yards, but I expect him to have a big game against the Saints in Week 2.
After scoring 12 touchdowns in 2023, including at least one in 10 of his 17 games, Lamb is a must-bet nearly every week to find the end zone as the clear No. 1 option in Dallas.
Taysom Hill Anytime TD (+330)
This is a bit of a dart throw, but Tayson Hill has been a touchdown machine on limited touches in his NFL career, scoring seven, nine, five, nine, and six times in the last five seasons.
I’m encouraged by Hill’s Week 1 usage – he saw five carries and two targets – tallying 36 total yards.
When the Saints are in the red zone, Hill should be in the mix as an option on the ground, and I look at this bet as a little bit of a hedge to taking Kamara to score as well.
When you look at the Saints’ targets and carries from Week 1, only Kamara (20) and Jamaal Willaims (12 – a lot in garbage time) saw more chances than Hill.
