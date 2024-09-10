Saints vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The New Orleans Saints had one of the most impressive Week 1 performances, beating the Carolina Panthers by a score of 47-10.
Now, they have a much tougher task infront of them when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 2 action. The Cowboys also had an impressive performance, upsetting the Browns in Cleveland.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Saints vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints +6.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +250
- Cowboys -310
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Saints vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints record: 1-0
- Cowboys record: 1-0
Saints vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Saints are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Saints are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games vs. Cowboys
- The UNDER is 11-3 in the Saints' last 14 road games
- Saints are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games played in September
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Cowboys are 16-1 straight up in their last 17 home games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games vs. NFC South opponents
Saints vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Khalen Saunders, DT - Questionable
- A.T. Perry, WR - Questionable
- D'Marco Jackson, LB - Questionable
- Dallin Holker, TE - Questionable
- Jaylan Ford, LB - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
- Foster Moreau, TE - Questionable
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- John Stephens Jr., TE - Questionable
- Jake Ferguson, TE - Questionable
- Eric Kendricks, LB - Questionable
Saints vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave: Despite the Saints putting up 47 points, their top receiver, Chris Olave, only recorded two receptions for 11 yards. They didn't need him to have a big game but if they want to continue to win, Olave has to play a bigger role in the offense.
Dallas Cowboys
Eric Kendricks: The Cowboys' offseason acquisition, Eric Kendricks, made an immediate impact in Week 1, racking up nine total tackles including two sacks and an interception. If he can keep producing at that level, the Dallas defense is going to be even better than it was in years past.
Saints vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In the "Road to 272 Bets", I force myself to pick one underdog to win outright each week. This week, that team is the Saints:
The New Orleans Saints have looked good on paper the past couple of seasons, but ultimately failed to live up to expectations. While I'm trying not to overreact to a Week 1 blowout win against the lowly Panthers, I think it's possible we're seeing a Saints team finally come together. Derek Carr looked more comfortable in the offense and I like the shots he took down field, something missing from his game when playing with the Saints.
Then there are the Cowboys who took care of business against the Browns, but still managed only 4.4 yards per play. He completed just 19-of-32 passes for 179 yards and only one touchdown. Dallas benefited from abysmal offensive play from the Browns and did nothing to allow Cleveland back in the game.
I think the Saints have a better chance of winning this game than the odds indicate. They're my upset pick of the week.
Pick: Saints +250
