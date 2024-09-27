Saints vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Atlanta Win Division Clash?)
The NFC South division race heats up in NFL Week 4 with the New Orleans Saints hitting the road to take on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta nearly upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, but it sits at 1-2 – behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints in the division standings.
After two huge offensive games to open the season, New Orleans came back to earth in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, scoring just 12 points. Do Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and company get things rolling again in Week 4?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score for this game, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of which side to back.
First, let’s break down the odds for Sunday afternoon’s matchup.
Saints vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +1.5 (-110)
- Falcons -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: +105
- Falcons: -125
Total
- 42 (Over -112/Under -108)
Saints vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan thinks that we’re getting some value on the Falcons, who are slight favorites at home – a sign that the Saints would be favored if this game was played on a neutral field.
The Falcons may be 1-2, but they've looked impressive the past two weeks against the Eagles and Chiefs. In fact, despite the tough schedule, they're seventh in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.8, 0.2 yards better than the Saints who have had the benefit of playing the Panthers in Week 1.
The Saints' defense hasn't been as good as some think, ranking just 18th in opponent yards per play while allowing the Eagles to average 6.9 yards per snap.
This game has a lower total at 42, as both teams rank in the top half of the NFL in points allowed this season.
Essentially – if you believe the Falcons are the better team – this is a value. Atlanta has hung tough with two of the best teams in the NFL, while the Saints may be getting a little too much love for running all over Carolina and Dallas.
I lean with the Falcons to pick up this win.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 23, Saints 19
