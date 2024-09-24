Saints vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
It's been an interesting start to the season in the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have got off to a 2-1 start while the Atlanta Falcons are 1-2, but have had a tough start to their season with games against both the Eagles and Chiefs.
We'll get a better idea of how this division will shake up this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints meet up in a rivalry showdown on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Saints vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints +1.5 (-110)
- Falcons -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +102
- Falcons -120
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Saints vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints record: 2-1
- Falcons record: 1-2
Saints vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Saints' last 15 road games
- Saints are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games played in September
- The UNDER is 10-2 in the Saints' last 12 games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Falcons' last seven games
- Falcons are 1-5 straight up in their last six home games vs. Saints
Saints vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Khalen Saunders, DT - Questionable
- A.T. Perry, WR - Questionable
- D'Marco Jackson, LB - Questionable
- Taysom Hill, TE - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Kaleb McGary, OT - Questionable
- Drew Dalman, C - Questionable
Saints vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Rashid Shaheed: The difference between the Saints' two wins to start the year and their loss to the Eagles last week was their inability to get Rashid Shaheed involved in the game. He was held to zero receptions on five targets. He serves as the Saints' deep threat with the ability to take the top off the opposing defense. If he can't do that, the explosiveness of this Saints offense goes away.
Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins: The key to this Falcons offense is clearly Kirk Cousins and the good news for Atlanta fans is he's looked better in every start so far this season. If he takes another step forward in Week 4, the Falcons are going to be a dangerous unit on the offensive side of the football.
Saints vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
I'm backing the Falcons to win and cover as short favorites this week. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Falcons may be 1-2, but they've looked impressive the past two weeks against the Eagles and Chiefs. In fact, despite the tough schedule, they're seventh in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.8, 0.2 yards better than the Saints who have had the benefit of playing the Panthers in Week 1.
The Saints' defense hasn't been as good as some think, ranking just 18th in opponent yards per play while allowing the Eagles to average 6.9 yards per snap.
Before the season began, the market had the Falcons pegged as the superior team, yet based on the line for this Week 4 game, the Saints would be a slight favorite on a neutral field. Not enough has happened this season to convince me we should start looking at New Orleans as the better team.
Pick: Falcons -1.5 (-110)
NFL Week 4 Betting Content
