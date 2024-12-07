Saints vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Target Alvin Kamara?)
The Saints and Giants are likely playing out the string of this season with faint hopes of making the postseason, but it's dire on the Big Blue side of things with injuries taking its toll across the roster.
With a banged up Giants roster, can the Saints offense continue to produce? This matchup should set up nicely for Alvin Kamara to keep up his monster season for the Saints, but I also am targeting a long shot to find the end zone now that Taysom Hill is out for New Orleans.
Further, I have a Giants wide receiver player prop that is a can’t miss against this Saints defense. Keep reading to find out how to bet on Wan’Dale Robinson.
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Saints vs. Giants
- Alvin Kamara OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions
- Foster Moreau Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+430)
Alvin Kamara OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Kamara has been one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL, and now will face a patchwork Giants defense that won’t have its run stuffing nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, arguably the best in the NFL, on the field with an injury.
The Saints running back has been deployed in different ways all season, but he still is factoring in heavily as a rusher, toting the rock at least 16 times in the last four games.
Overall, the Giants defense is 26th in EPA/Rush and will struggle to contain the bellcow back in New Orleans who is fresh off an 112-yard performance against the Rams.
Given that the Saints are road favorites, I believe the team can play from ahead and get Kamara to triple digits again.
Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions
Robinson had a subdued effort on Thanksgiving for the Giants, catching a pair of targets, but we’ve seen him emerge as a key cog in the Giants pass catching group all season, garnering 91 targets on the season.
Overall, Robinson has at least four catches in nine of 12 games this season, so this has been more than reachable for the Kentucky product.
The Saints pass defense has been solid all season, but given that the Giants passing game is limited with Drew Lock under center, I can see Robinson factoring into the game script more with extra time to prepare and his route tree featuring underneath throws in a negative game script.
Foster Moreau Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+430)
Moreau has been utilized as a red zone target all season, catching two touchdowns inside the 10 yard line.
Further, Moreau may be in for more reps this week as the Saints need to adjust to life without Taysom Hill, who is set to miss this game. Moreau has played the most snaps of any tight end on the roster, including Juwan Johnson who is more of a pass catching threat, but given the evolving Saints offense without Hill, I’ll go with the player who has been on the field the most of the group to cash in at long odds.
