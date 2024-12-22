Saints vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 16
Week 16 of the NFL season will wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.
If you're like me, you probably enjoy placing a couple of prop bets on prime-time football games so that's exactly what I'm going to do. Let's see if I can make some Christmas cheer and hit a few winners.
Saints vs. Packers Player Prop Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Spencer Rattle OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
- Josh Jacobs OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Spencer Rattle OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The rookie quarterback for the Saints has already shown he has some ability to take off and run and I expect him to get plenty of chances on Monday night. If the Packers take an early lead and turn to a soft coverage scheme in the second half, there's going to be plenty of opportunities for Rattler to use his legs to pick up first downs. Betting on him to rush for at least 20 years isn't too big an ask.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
With Alvin Kamara out of the lineup, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the final "weapon" the Saints have offensively. They're on their backup running back and their receiving core is thin. If the Saints want to move the ball whatsoever, targeting MVS may be their only hope. If the Saints find themselves trailing early, they'll have to turn to their passing game sooner than they may like, further aiding Valdes-Scantling's numbers.
Josh Jacobs OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
The Saints have struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.9 yards per rush. Not only would a smart game plan be to try to take advantage of the Saints' defensive weakness, but cold weather and a positive game script may further contribute to Josh Jacobs' having a big game on the ground.
NFL Week 16 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!