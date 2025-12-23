Saints vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The New Orleans Saints are looking to make it four wins in a row when they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Titans have won two of their last three games, including an upset win over the Chiefs last week.
Can the Saints keep it up in Tennessee?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Saints vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints -2.5 (-115)
- Titans +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Saints: -142
- Titans: +120
Total
- 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Saints vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Saints record: 5-10
- Titans record: 3-12
Saints vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Saints are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Saints' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Titans' games this season.
- The Saints are 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 4-4 against the spread at home this season.
Saints vs. Titans Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Alvin Kamara – questionable
- Foster Moreau – out
- Cesar Ruiz – questionable
- Asim Richards – questionable
- Bryan Bresee – questionable
- Zaire Mitchell-Paden – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Cedric Gray – questionable
- Marcus Harris – questionable
Saints vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Tyler Shough, Quarterback, New Orleans Saints
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is coming off one of the best games of his young career last week against the Jets. He threw for a career-high 308 yards on 32 of 49 passing, including one touchdown with no interceptions.
Shough has gotten stronger as the season has moved along, and that should continue this week against the Titans.
Tennessee is in the bottom half of the league with 222.9 passing yards against per game. The Titans allowed three touchdown passes in two straight games prior to last week against the Chiefs’ backups.
Look for Shough to stay hot in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.
Saints vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
The Saints are the only possible way you can look in this one, and honestly, I’m surprised that they’re not bigger favorites. They beat the Jets by 23 last week as -7 favorites, and are now just -2.5 against the Titans.
Going on the road is tough, but the Saints are 2-5 on the road as opposed to 3-5 at home. The Titans also haven’t been a great home team at just 1-7 on the year, getting their first win last week against a demotivated Chiefs team.
The Saints should easily cover -2.5 in Tennessee this week.
Pick: Saints -2.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
