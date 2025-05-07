Is Sam Hauser Playing in Game 2? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
The Boston Celtics may be without a key piece of their rotation in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, as Sam Hauser is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain.
Boston is coming off a tough Game 1, as it blew a 20-point lead to the New York Knicks at home. However, even with Hauser doubtful, Boston is favored by 10.5 points in Game 2 in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hauser played just four minutes in Game 1 before going down, missing both of his shots from the floor. He's struggled overall this postseason, averaging just 2.7 points per game while shootin 46.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3. Hauser has not scored in four of his six games this postseason.
With the veteran sharpshooter trending towards missing this game, it'll be interesting to see if Boston uses another one of its wings off the bench like veteran Torrey Craig or rookie Baylor Scheierman. It's also possible that Joe Mazzulla will just extend the minutes of some of his starters in what is an important Game 2 for Boston.
The Celtics are the defending champs, and they're still heavily favored to beat the Knicks in this series despite losing Game 1.
Hauser isn't the only Celtic on the injury report, as Kristaps Porzingis (illness, probable) is aiming to return to action after leaving Game 1 early.
