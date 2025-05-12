Is Sam Hauser Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser missed Games 2 and 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicls, but he's been upgraded ahead of Game 4.
After being listed as doubtful in Games 2 and 3, Hauser is questionable for Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.
Boston enters Game 4 as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and getting Hauser back in the lineup would be a solid boost for a C's offense that will take any shooting that it can have.
Boston shot just 25-for-100 from beyond the arc in the first two games of this series (both losses), but the C's shot 20-for-40 from 3 in their Game 3 win against New York. Boston took that game by 22 points, and it could be even more lethal from deep if Hauser is in the rotation.
This postseason, Hauser hasn't exactly been great, averaging just 2.7 points per game across six games. The C's forward has failed to score in four of his six playoff appearances, including his limited minutes in Game 1 against the Knicks.
