Is Sam Hauser Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
The Boston Celtics have been without forward Sam Hauser for the last three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. Now trailing 3-1 on the brink of elimination, they will look to keep their title defense alive on Wednesday as the series returns to TD Garden.
Hauser was listed as doubtful ahead of Games 2 and 3 because of a right ankle sprain before getting a questionable designation heading into Monday's 121-113 loss to New York. He has been upgraded to probable for Game 5.
Despite having lost leading point scorer Jayson Tatum to an achilles injury at the end of Game 4, the Celtics come back to Boston as 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. With Hauser back in the mix, the Celtics will have more scoring support in Tatum's gaping absence.
Hauser ranks among the NBA’s elite outside shooting threats, connecting on 41.6% of his 3-point attempts during the regular season. The Celtics have struggled mightily from deep in their series against the Knicks, hitting just 33.5% of their shots from long range over four games.
Although he hasn't kept that groove going into the playoffs, averaging just 2.7 points though the six games he's been available, he offers Joe Mazzula an extra option off the bench in a game the Celtics will be challenged by the Knicks' strong defensive unit and roster versatility.
