San Antonio Spurs NBA Championship Odds Crater After Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out for Season
The San Antonio Spurs received brutal news on Thursday afternoon.
The Spurs, who were competing for a postseason berth under the stellar play of Victor Wembanyama, received news that the French phenom will miss the remainder of the season with what is being diagnosed as deep vein thrombosis in the right shoulder.
Wembanyama, the runaway favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in his second season in the NBA and a first-time All-Star, will be out for the year as the team returns to action on Thursday night after trading for former All-Star De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline.
The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has become an All-NBA talent already, averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nearly four assists to go with almost four blocks on 47% shooting from the field.
In a crowded Western Conference, the Spurs were in the thick of the play-in tournament conversation, but its season is all but finished without its best player. The team was three-and-a-half games out of the play-in entering Thursday’s action with +550 odds to make the postseason, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Those odds are off the board now.
The Spurs were a longshot to win the NBA title this season, +28000 ahead of the news, but that number has nearly doubled, now at +55000.
Stay tuned for more on Wembanyama’s condition, but his second season has come to an abrupt end.
For now, here are the updated postseason related odds for the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs 2025 Futures Odds
- Make Playoffs: N/A
- Western Conference: +40000
- Win NBA Championship: +55000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
