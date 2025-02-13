San Diego Padres' World Series Odds Unmoved After Nick Pivetta Free Agency Signing
The San Diego Padres bolstered its already talented rotation ahead of Spring Training by landing one of the most coveted remaining pitchers on the free agency market.
San Diego signed right hander Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million contract that features opt outs in hopes of contending with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and beyond.
Pivetta, who pitched to a 4.14 ERA last season with strong control and a potent strikeout pitch, will be tasked with providing depth behind the likes of Michael King and Dylan Cease in the Padres rotation.
The Padres are in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball with the Dodgers looming large in the NL West as well as the likes of the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets having talented rotations in potential postseason series.
San Diego’s odds didn’t move on the signing of Pivetta, but the roster looks more whole as the full roster is set to report on Feb. 17.
For now, here are the Padres’ season long Futures odds.
San Diego Padres 2025 Season Odds
- Win Total: 85.5 Wins (Over -124/Under -102)
- Make Playoffs: -106
- NL West Winner: +950
- NL Pennant Winner: +1200
- World Series Winner: +2600
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.