San Diego State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
San Diego State is primed to make the NCAA Tournament but must maintain its strong play down the stretch to avoid any concerns come Selection Sunday.
The team has a tricky matchup on the road on Tuesday night against UNLV, who already beat the Aztecs in San Diego earlier this season. While the Rebels aren’t poised to make the NCAA Tournament, the team has been a tough out in Mountain West play. Can the group make another upset ahead of the postseason?
We have you covered below.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Diego State: -2.5 (-105)
- UNLV: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- San Diego State: -134
- UNLV: +112
Total: 130.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Diego State vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Diego State Record: 20-7
- UNLV Record: 16-13
San Diego State vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Nick Boyd: The FAU transfer played arguably his best game of the season last week against New Mexico, scoring 17 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists in the team’s signature win of conference play. There were some growing pains for the guard in a lead role on a new roster, but Boyd is starting to emerge as a downhill threat and one of the premier players in the conference.
UNLV
Dedan Thomas: The sophomore guard was at his best against San Diego State, scoring 19 points to go with five assists. He made all 10 of his free throws as the Rebels pulled away in the second half to win arguably its best game of the season on the road against a perennial NCAA Tournament team.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
This is a tricky matchup for the Aztecs, and I’m not sure that the team is poised to win on the road or even the season series.
The UNLV defense is incredibly compact and does a good job of forcing teams to shoot over the top of its defense. The Rebels showcased their defensive principles in the first meeting, allowing San Diego State to shoot 28 three-point attempts to 32 inside the arc.
SDSU is a poor three-point shooting team, last in Mountain West play at 31%, and over-reliant on its ability to generate second chances to offset its ineffective shot making. However, the Rebels are a league-average defensive rebounding team and are more than content to drag out possessions with disciplined rotations.
On the other side of the floor, Thomas exposed SDSU’s physical defense that is prone to sending opponents to the free throw line, 275th in opponent free throw rate. Thomas got to the line 10 times, which is massive against an elite Aztec's defense that is third in the country in effective field goal percentage.
To me, it’s the UNLV defense that can keep this game close on its home floor, and I’ll grab the possession underdog to possibly pull another upset.
PICK: UNLV +2.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
