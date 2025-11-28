Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley popped up on the team's injury report early in the week after he missed some practice time due to a groin injury.
However, the star running back returned to a full practice on Friday, and he's officially off the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Chicago Bears.
This is a huge boost for the Philadelphia offense, as Barkley is clearly the team's best weapon out of the backfield and is coming off a career year in the 2024 season. This season hasn't been as great for Barkley, as he's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry for Philly.
Overall the star running back has 684 rushing yards, 259 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in 11 games. He was held to just 22 yards on the ground in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Can Barkley bounce back on a short week against the Bears on Black Friday?
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Eagles star in this matchup.
Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bet vs. Bears
Saquon Barkley UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
I’m fading Barkley on Friday, as the Eagles running back has cleared 77.5 rushing yards in just three of his 11 games this season.
Chicago is allowing 5.2 yards per carry this season, but Barkley has even struggled against bad run defenses, failing to clear this line in one of his games against the New York Giants (dead last in YPC allowed) and rushing for just 22 yards in Week 12 against Dallas.
Barkley’s touches have also fluctuated this season, as he only has three games with 15 or more carries over his last seven contests.
He may come close to this mark on Friday, but the numbers this season say that Barkley (3.7 yards per carry) is likely to fall short.
