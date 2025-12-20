Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Commanders)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley missed practiced on Tuesday this week, but he returned to "full" practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday and is officially off the injury report for Saturday's matchup with the Washington Commanders.
That's a great sign for the Eagles, as Barkley has really come on as of late. The star running back has scored in back-to-back weeks, and he ran for 122 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Last week, he carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
This is a great matchup for Barkley against a Washington defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season. The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot by beating the Commanders on Saturday, and they'll like give Barkley plenty of touches.
The Eagles star has at least 18 carries in nine of his 14 games this season.
With Barkley cleared to play in Week 16, here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for the superstar back against Washington.
Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bet vs. Bears
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why Barkley is one of his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Saturday's action.
Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-120)
The Tush Push hasn't been the same lately, which has resulted in Saquon Barkley getting more red zone touchdowns, and now he's scored in two straight games.
Sure, -120 odds aren't anything to write home about, but that doesn't mean there's no value on the Eagles running back to find the end zone.
I think he's a great bet in what should be a game where the Eagles run the ball early and often.
