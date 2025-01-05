Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a chance to chase the single-season rushing yards record, but he will not suit up in Week 18 against the New York Giants.
Barkley is not dealing with an injury, but the Eagles have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC and technically have nothing to play for in Week 18.
So, they’re resting some key players – including Barkley – to prepare for the playoffs.
This season, Barkley has been terrific for Philly, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. In addition to that, he’s been a threat in the passing game, catching 33 passes for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
With Barkley out on Sunday, the Eagles will likely turn to some combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley in the backfield.
Oddsmakers still have the Eagles favored in this game, as they dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 despite playing second-string quarterback Kenny Pickett and third-string quarterback Tanner McKee in the game.
The Giants have just three wins on the season although they are coming off a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.
Even with Barkley out against his former team, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles favored by three points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.