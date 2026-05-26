Sara Bejlek vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

Iga Swiatek has dominated the French Open throughout her career, sporting a 93% win rate and already having four tournament wins under her belt. She has won the event four of the past six years, but fell to Aryna Sabalenka in last year's semifinals.

She continues her 2026 French Open journey with a second-round match against Sara Bejlek. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Wednesday morning's match.

Sara Bejlek vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Sara Bejlek +1400

Iga Swiatek -4000

Total

16.5 (Over -130/Under -102)

Sara Bejlek vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Sara Bejlek vs. Iga Swiatek History and Tournament Results

As I wrote above, Swiatek has been an expert at Roland Garros. She started her 2026 tournament in dominating fashion, defeating Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-2. She'll face Sara Bejlek in the second round, who defeated Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2.

The 20-year-old from the Czech Republic is still early in her career and has matched her career best result at the French Open. She made it to the second round last year as well, eventually losing to Jaqueline Cristian.

This will be the first time that Bejlek and Swiatek will have played against each other in their careers.

Sara Bejlek vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Pick

There's no reason why we shouldn't be betting on Swiatek to once again dominate the French Open, at least through the first few rounds. She's coming off a semifinal appearance at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, finally losing in three sets to Elina Svitolina.

She showed in her first match of this tournament that she's ready to go on another deep run at this tournament. Of course, you're likely not going to want to lay the -4000 price tag on her to win the match. Another option would be to bet on her to win in straight sets at -650.

If you want to get even more aggressive, an interesting market to target could be to fade her opponent. FanDuel has Bejlek's game total set at 4.5 with the UNDER at -102. That's the bet I'm going to make as I anticipate Swiatek to completely dominate this match.

Pick: Sara Bejlek UNDER 4.5 Games (-132) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!