Is Scottie Barnes Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Raptors)

Toronto Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes missed the team's win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday due to personal reasons, just the second time he's missed a game all season.

On Tuesday, the Raptors host the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and they're expected to get Barnes back in action. He's been removed from the team's injury report, a sign that he should return to his normal role in this matchup.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Barnes and the Raptors as favorites in this game, as Oklahoma City is down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell while Chet Holmgren and Alexa Caruso are questionable.

Toronto is a 1.5-point favorite and -112 on the moneyline to pick up a 35th win this season. The Raptors are just 16-13 at home in the 2025-26 season, but they're getting a short-handed OKC team that has another game on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. So, there's a chance the Thunder look to rest Holmgren (back) so he doesn't have to play in both matchups.

Barnes' return is a big boost for the Raptors, as the All-Star forward is averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from 3.

The durability from Barnes has been a huge step forward after he played just 60 games in the 2023-24 season and 65 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The former top-five pick has already played in 55 games this season, and that's a major reason why Toronto holds the No. 5 seed in the East.

Oddsmakers have set Barnes' points prop at 17.5 on Tuesday against a stingy Oklahoma City defense while his rebounds prop is one of the highest in the game at 8.5.

