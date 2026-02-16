SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 16

Monday’s college basketball action kicks off with an afternoon matchup in the Southland Conference between Southeastern Louisiana and East Texas A&M.

It’s highly unlikely that either of these teams will end up in the NCAA Tournament, as they are both well under .500 and would need a wild run in their conference tournament later this season to secure an automatic bid.

Oddsmakers have set East Texas A&M as the favorite in this matchup, as it won the first meeting between these teams by one point – 70-69 – back on Dec. 15. Both squads are just 5-12 in conference play, but Southeastern Louisiana has struggled mightily on the road, going 1-13 in 14 games.

So, how should we bet on this Southland Conference clash?

First, let’s look at the odds for this game before I break down a player to watch and my prediction for Monday’s college basketball action.

SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

SE Louisiana +2.5 (-120)

East Texas A&M -2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

SE Louisiana: +120

East Texas A&M: -142

Total

135.5 (-115/Under -105)

SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 16

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: The Field House

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

SE Louisiana record: 8-18

East Texas A&M record: 10-17

SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M Key Players to Watch

Ronnie Harrison, Forward, East Texas A&M

Harrison leads East Texas A&M in points per game (15.1), rebounds per game (6.2) and blocks per game (0.7) this season, and he had a strong showing against Southeastern Louisiana earlier in the campaign.

Harrison finished that game with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. The junior has scored 15 or more points in four of his last five games, including a 19-point game against McNeese State (21-5) on Saturday.

Can he help East Texas A&M snap a two-game skid on Monday afternoon?

SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M Prediction and Pick

These are two of the worst offenses in the country, as Southeastern Louisiana ranks 338th in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom while East Texas A&M is 340th. While Southeastern Louisiana is rated higher in KenPom, it’s not by much, as both teams rank well outside the top-200 in the country in net rating.

The UNDER could be worth a look in this matchup, but oddsmakers have clearly caught on to the struggles of these offenses, pushing the total in this game down to 135.5. The first meeting between these teams finished with 139 points, so I don’t think there is an edge when it comes to the total on Monday.

Instead, I’m going to back East Texas A&M to pull off the season sweep against Southeastern Louisiana. Not only did East Texas A&M win the first meeting between these teams on the road, but I can’t look past Southeastern Louisiana’s 1-13 record on the road.

It’s also just 6-8 against the spread in those games, posting an average scoring margin of over -11.0 points per game. I don’t have enough confidence in East Texas A&M’s offense to lay 2.5 points, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it earns another close win on Monday.

Pick: East Texas A&M Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

